Seyi Tinubu hosts lavish 60th birthday celebration for mother in Lagos

By Niyi Tabiti: Seyi Tinubu is a name that is popular as Lagos right now. The man about town is the wealthy son of Nigeria politician, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Seyi, who is being prepared for a top political position in Lagos recently organised a talk of the town party to celebrate the 60th birthday of his biological mother, Bunmi Oshonaike. The event took place at a popular event centre in Agidingbi area. As expected, the event had so many people in attendants, especially close friends and members of Celestial Church of Christ, where the celebrant worship.

Seyi Tinubu’s mother is a former air hostess. She reportedly met the Asiwaju Bola in the cause of work and a romance started. The relationship ended shortly after she delivered her son.