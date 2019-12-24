Buhari orders release of Sowore,Dasuki

By Niyi Tabiti: Nigeria President Buhari has ordered the release of Omoyele Sowole, publisher of Saharareporters and former National Security Adviser, Col Ahmed Dasuki (Retd).Malami, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation confirmed the news.

The release of the two high profile personalities must have come as a result of global condemnation against the re-arrest of Sowore in the court, causing the Judge to flee for her dear life. Punch Newspaper dubbed it the highest level of impunity and human rights abuse because the government refused to obey court orders.

Omoyele was arrested in August 2019 from his GRA Ikeja Hotel in Lagos by men of Department of State Security (DSS). He was flown to Abuja, where he was accused of treason because of his planned revolution now protest.

Dasuki has been arrested and kept on DSS custody since 2015. Court order that he should be granted bail has been disobeyed.