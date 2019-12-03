Nigerian Bankers Games: Okonkwo Boys Vs Elumelu United

How best can one describe the NBG Finals between Fidelity and UBA yesterday? Nerve wracking, enthralling, grueling, entertaining, mesmerizing, ecstatic? You just can’t be wrong on any of these fronts! Simply put: The match lived up to its billing as it had everybody sitting on the edge of their seats.

The Okonkwo tutored boys drew the first blood, converting from a well taken throw –in. The lead was  however short lived as the Tony Elumelu boys benefited from a defensive mix-up to score the equalizer. From then on, it became a ding-dong affair with neither of the teams giving anything away. That was the situation till the end of regulation time.

Fidelity Bank Football team
Players of Fidelity Bank Football Team Celebrating with the trophy after they beat UBA to win the 2019 Nigeria Bankers Game (NBG) football competition in Lagos on Sunday
Samuel Edward Ugim
Most Valuable Player (MVP), Best Goal –Keeper of the Nigeria Bankers Games (NBG) and Captain of Fidelity Bank Football Team, Samuel Edward Ugim (Left), receiving the trophy from Head, Corporate Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc., Ejike Ndiulo after Fidelity Bank beat UBA to win the 2019 NBG Football competition . With them is Head, Cluster Compliance, Fidelity Bank Plc., Dereck Okpara in Lagos on Sunday.

Then the dreaded penalty shoot – out! This is where you can thump your chest and say yes, “I am a Fidelity Man”. Fidelity players kept their nerves and true to the Fidelity Spirit, scored all the five kicks to come away with the cup for the fourth time.  Fidelity Bank also emerged best in the overall medal tables of the 2019 NBG.

Congratulations Team Fidelity.

