Access Bank MD arrested by EFCC

Access Bank MD, Herbert Wigwe arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission.

Wigwe was arrested by the anti-graft agency on Friday, January 10. The arrest of the Access bank chief executive, according to sources has to do with some transactions and assets involving a jailed politician and businessman, Orji uzor Kalu and others.

EFCC has beamed a searchlight on various money laundering and illegal transactions in access bank, involving high profile politicians and business executives such as Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and Diezani, former minister of petroleum.