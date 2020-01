A Christian leader in Adamawa state has been killed by insurgents known as Boko Haram. The deceased, Lawan Andimi was the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). He was abducted and efforts to negotiate his release by the association and government proved abortive as he was eventually killed on Monday.

