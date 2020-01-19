Finecoat Paint Boss, Remi Awode Receives Honoris Causa Alongside Gbajabiamila, Oyetola, Makinde And Obasa At JABU

When they say there is greatness in the fear of God, contentment in faith of God, and honour in humility, it always shows that we should never, no matter what it takes, give in except to convictions of honour and good sense because honour may not win power, but it wins respect, this, however might have brought such a glorious honour the owner of Finecoat Paints company, Dr. Aderemi Emmanuel Awode.

Joseph Ayo Babalola University on Friday, 17th of January, 2020 honoured Governor Gboyega Oyatola of Osun State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State (in absentia), Speaker house of Reps, Gbajabiamila (In Absentia) Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa, Dr. Emmanuel Aderemi Awode and others. It was indeed an impressive gathering as people from all walks of life throng to the school for the glorious event.

Any attempt at Introducing the businessman called Remi Awode, a noble business czar, is bound to leave the person behind the microphone or pen with a very challenging task of omitting some of his credentials as there are just so many first groundbreaking achievement, honours, awards and accolades that dots every available space in his cap of meritorious honour.

For anyone not to suffer the above mentioned daunting challenge, it is best to simply say Dr. Emmanuel Aderemi Awode, Chairman/CEO of Chemstar Group, makers of the widely accepted Finecoat and Shield brands of high quality paint products is a man whose heart is filled with passion for humanity.

While some people receive honour and commendation posthumously, for the success and achievement that trailed their path, the Chancellor of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, JABU, In Ikeji –Arakeji in Osun state rolled out the red carpet today January 17, 2020 to honour some living and very active selected Nigerian achievers during the 10th Convocation ceremony.

Among those presented by the private university to be one of its ambassadors is the philanthropist of repute, Dr. Emmanuel Aderemi Awode. At the colourful and well attended event, which had in attendance people from all walks of life, were other awardees, politicians and various captains of industry.

The reading of Dr. Awode’s citation left many people motivated to match his achievement going by the trail blazing records he has in his kitty, if not surpass his accomplishment but the least being to meet him half way, such was the intimidating resume that warranted an unforced standing ovation for the business man par excellence who left no one in doubt on why the school made no error in identifying with his success and why he needs to transmit that same success for the good and steady growth of the citadel of higher learning.

To say that Dr. Emmanuel Aderemi Awode was the envy of his co-awardees, staff and students of the institution is to put it mildly, yet, he had no airs about himself, as he humbly stood on the podium soaking in the acknowledgment shown to him.

After the long standing ovation, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Kola Sonaike robed and decorated the amiable pace setter and philanthropist with Business Administration Honourary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) of the Institution.

