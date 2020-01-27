LASG Confirms Opay,Okada, Napep ban in Lagos

Lagos State Government on Monday wielded the big stick against the menace of commercial motorcycles (Okada) , Opay and tricycles (Keke NAPEP), proscribing their operations in six Local Government Areas (LGAs), nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and 10 major highways across the State with effect from February 1.

The State Government directed security operatives to embark on a total enforcement of the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to immediately address the chaos and disorderliness created by illegal operations of Okada and tricycle riders in restricted areas.

Besides, the Government also banned Okada and tricycles from plying 40 bridges and flyovers across the State.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, who made the announcement at the State House in Alausa, said the measures were taken by the Government in response to “scary figures” of fatal accidents recorded from operations of Okada and tricycles in the State between 2016 and 2019.

Omotoso said the lack of regard for the Lagos Traffic Laws by the Okada and tricycle riders had resulted in preventable loss of lives, adding that their impermissible movements on restricted highways had also contributed to traffic jams.

He said: “After a robust assessment of the debate on what has been widely referred to as the motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) menace, the Lagos State Government and the State Security Council have decided that the security and safety of lives of Lagosians are paramount.

“The figures are scary. From 2016 to 2019, there were over 10,000 accidents recorded at the General Hospitals alone. This number excludes unreported cases and those recorded by other hospitals. The total number of deaths from reported cases is over 600 as at date.

“Also, the rate of crimes aided by Okada and Keke keeps rising. They are also used as getaway means by criminals. Therefore, after consultations with stakeholders, the State Security Council, in compliance with the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018, has decided to commence enforcement of the law which bans the operation of Okada and Keke in six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).”

Omotoso said the enforcement would be total, warning that the Government would deal with violators in accordance with the Laws. He added that there would be zero tolerance for the movement of the banned vehicles on the listed highways and bridges.

According to the Commissioner, operations of Okada and Keke NAPEP have been banned in the following LGAs and LCDAs: Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LGA, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate LCDA, and Coker-Aguda LCDA.

Others are Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo, LCDA, Ojodu LCDA, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, and Iru-Victoria Island LCDA, Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA.

The Okada and Keke NAPEP are restricted on the following highways and bridges:

Major Highways

  1. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
  2. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
  3. Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway
  4. Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway
  5. Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
  6. Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway
  7. Lagos-Badagry Expressway
  8. Funsho Williams Avenue
  9. Agege Motor Road
  10. Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road

Bridges

  1. Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege
  2. Dopemu Bridge Agege
  3. Airport/Ikeja Bridge
  4. Agege Motor road/oshodi Loop, Oshodi
  5. Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge
  6. Dorman Long Bridge
  7. Ojuelegba Bridge
  8. National Stadium Flyover
  9. Apapa-Iganmu Bridge
  10. Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge
  11. Liverpool Bridge, Apapa
  12. Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin
  13. Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge
  14. Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network
  15. Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge
  16. Trade Fair Flyover Bridge
  17. Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge
  18. 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road
  19. Ojota Clover leaf Bridge
  20. Ogudu Bridge
  21. 3rd Mainland Bridge
  22. Maryland flyover
  23. Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge
  24. Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja
  25. Opebi Link Bridge
  26. Sheraton-Opebi Bridge
  27. Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge
  28. Carter Bridge, Lagos
  29. Bariga-Ifako Bridge
  30. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge
  31. Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge
  32. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn
  33. Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
  34. 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge
  35. Eko Bridge
  36. Apongbon flyover Bridge
  37. Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess)
  38. Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp)
  39. Marina/Ikoyi Bridge
  40. Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge

