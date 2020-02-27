Fidelity Bank:2ND BI-MONTHLY/4TH MONTHLY PRIZE PRESENTATION OF GAIM SEASON 4

Lagos: Lucky customers of Fidelity Bank Plc across the country Monday  received cash and consolation prizes at the 2nd  bi-monthly/4th monthly prize presentation of the Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) promo Season 4. Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank PLC, Nnamdi Okonkwo, said the bank has consistently kept its words by rewarding customers for their loyalty and patronage. According to the Bank Chief, a total of N68 million in cash prizes as well as other consolations prizes have been won in the ongoing promo.

Head, Savings Group, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ukpai Ibe; Winner of N2 million, Adepeju Esther Adepoju and her child; Divisional Head, Retail Bank, Fidelity Bank Plc, Richard Madiebo at the 2nd bi-monthly/ 4th monthly prize presentation of Fidelity Get Alert In Millions Promo Season 4 (GAIM season 4) in Oshodi. Lagos …recently

The customers who smiled home with their winnings include Salisu Mohammed, Adepeju Esther – who both won N2m each, and Chinonso Chukwudubem  who won N1 million. This is in addition to consolation prizes of Fridges, GenSets and Television sets.

In attendance at the event were officials of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB), family and friends of the lucky winners.

L-R: Representative, National Lottery’ Regulatory Commission, Ini Ibok; Mother of Chigozie Nwankwo, N1 million Winner, Augustina Nwankwo; Winner of N2 million, Salisu Mohammed; Divisional Head, Retail Banking, Fidelity Bank Plc, Richard Madiebo; Winner of N 2 million, Adepeju Esther Adepoju; Head, Lagos Office, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Suzie Onwuka; Head, Savings Group, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ukpai Ibe; Branch Leader, Ikota SBU, Fidelity Bank Plc, Ngozi Okonkwo; at the 2nd bi-monthly/ 4th monthly prize presentation of Fidelity Get Alert In Millions Promo Season 4 (GAIM season 4) in Oshodi. Lagos … recently

