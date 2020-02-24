Police arrest women for engaging in same sex romance in Lagos

Adaeze Okonkwo, Sakirat Oyediran, Adetutu Lawal, Abosede Oyeyemi and Omosunsola Ige are among those arrested on Saturday for committing lesbianism in Lagos. According to sources,the women were arrested and taken into custody after an anonymous tipoff to the police for engaging in “illegal romantic displays”.

The police confirmed the women had been arrested after being spotted performing “various finger based sex acts” and possessing incriminating records and amorous communication with Yemi Tajudeen previously sought by the police for lesbianism.