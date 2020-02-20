Unilag lecturer jailed 21 years for rape

Ikeja High Court today sentenced a former part-time lecturer in the University of Lagos, Akin Azeez Baruwa aged 45 to 21 years imprisonment for raping an 18-year-old admission seeker.

The Presiding judge, Justice Josephine Oyefeso said the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and that the medical evidence was consistent with the testimony of the victim.

Justice Oyefeso said more painful is it that the convict gave the family the impression that he was a lecturer at Unilag but his services were only needed on an ad-hoc basis by the university.

Four witnesses -the victim, her father, a policewoman and a medical doctor testified for the prosecution while Baruwa testified solely in his defence.