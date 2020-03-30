Governor Seyi Makinde test positive to Coronavirus

By Niyi Tabiti:Governor Seyi Makinde test positive to Corona virus also know as Covid-19. In a statement, Makinde confirmed that his test result just came out and it is positive. He will now be in isolation under the supervision of medical experts.

Governor Seyi Makinde test positive to Corona Virus. He studied Electrical and Electronics engineering at the University of Lagos. He worked wirh shell Petroleum and was well known for his oil and engineering firm,Makon before he was elected Governor of Oyo State.

Makinde is the third Governor in Nigeria to announce a positive Covid-19 result. Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi is the first governor to have the corona virus. Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna state is the second. Abba Kyari, the powerful Chief of staff to President had earlier revealed that his result came out positive.

Makinde, a wealthy engineer and founder of Makon oil and Gas was elected the governor of Oyo state on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party. He was born on December 25, 1967 in Ibadan.