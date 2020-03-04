THE GOOD HUSBAND’ A MOVIE FROM AWARD WINNING DIRECTOR, DICKSON IROEGBU, HITS CINEMAS FROM 17th APRIL.

The Good Husband, a Nigerian movie which explores the challenges that comes with marriages will hit the cinemas in Nigeria from the seventeenth of April. The film which was produced and directed by multiple award winning filmmaker Dickson Iroegbu, promises to thrill the anxious audience as they wait patiently for the release date.

Dickson Iroegbu

‘THE GOOD HUSBAND’, tells the story of a marriage counsellor, who is committed to the success of other people’s marriages, but allows this passion drive a wedge into his home – a generous case of taking the log out your eyes before the spec in your neighbours eyes.

‘The Good Husband’ is a timely tale in today’s Nigeria where divorce and sometimes spousal murder is assuming alarming proportions. It explores themes of sex, communication, the rigours of different perspectives of couples and respective relatives, as well as themes of love and forgiveness. The movie promises the twist and turns of marital journeys providing rib-cracking and reflective moments.

This film boasts of some of Nigeria’s best and brightest movie exports such as Sam Dede, Monalisa Chinda, Francis Duru, Thelma Okoduwa-Ojiji, Paul Sambo, Bassey Ekpo Bassey, and introducing Eeefy Ike and Shield Nwazuruahu and several others.

Dickson Iroegbu, a leading filmmaker in Nigeria revealed that his company Teamwork Studios Limited is reaching out to Churches and Mosques across the globe, not leaving out Nigeria, to encourage the viewing of THE GOOD HUSBAND movie to help fight the scourge of divorce and spoilers in marriage.

Mr. Iroegbu who has produced and directed over twenty blockbuster movies, has revolutionized the Nigerian film industry with many of his movie productions such as , ‘Women’s Cot’, ‘Critical Condition’, ‘Unfaithful’, ‘Romantic Attraction’ and ‘The Mayors’, which earned him Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Director at African Movie Academy Awards, AMAA.

https://youtu.be/om2yufb0XPc