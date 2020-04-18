Abba Kyari dies of Corona Virus

Abba Kyari, the most powerful aide of Nigeria President dies of Corona Virus. Niyitabiti.net gathered the death of the Chief of Staff to President Mohammadu Bihari has been confirmed by the presidency.

A statement by Media Adviser to the president,Mr. Femi Adeshina disclosed that Kyari died on Friday 17 April 2020.

Copy of the state house press statement on Kyari’s death of corona virus is published below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

CHIEF OF STAFF TO PRESIDENT, ABBA KYARI, PASSES ON

The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

May God accept his soul.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

April 18, 2020