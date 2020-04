By Niyi Tabiti: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 12 fresh cases of Covid-19 has been recorded in Osun,Edo and Ekiti states. Osun has 9 cases, while Edo and Ekiti has 2 each.The number of those officially known to have contracted corona virus in Nigeria is now 151. Lagos has highest number with 52 cases, followed by Federal Capital Territory with 28 cases.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print