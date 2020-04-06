Covid-19 Donation:Otedola calls out Adenuga,MTN others over pledge

By Niyi Tabiti: One of Nigeria’s notable philanthropists,Mr Femi Otedola today called out oil and telecom billionaire, Otunba Mike Adenuga,MTN Nigeria,Lafarge and Flour mills of Nigeria for not redeeming their covid-19 donation pledge to the Federal Government.

Otedola, who made the announcement on his verified Instagram page on Monday 6 April;wrote that those who pledge should let their words be their bond. Redeem your pledges. A list of those who have paid and those who have not was also published on Otedola’s page.

Earlier in the week, niyitabiti.net sighted a photograph of Mrs Bella Disu, Vice Chairman of Globacom presenting a N500 million donation to the Lagos state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on behalf of Mike Adenuga Foundation. We also gathered that Adenuga had already instructed his bankers,Sterling Bank to transfer N1 Billion into Central Bank of Nigeria coalition against Covid-19 account.

