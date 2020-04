There is jubilation in the home of Davido as Chioma,his fiancee and mother of his, Ifeayin tested negative to the dreaded Covid-19. Davido real name David Adeleke announced that Chioma has now tested negative to covid-19.

The artiste posted on his official twitter handle on Sunday that Chioma had tested negative twice following her isolation. niyitabiti.net gathered that Davido annopunced on March 27 that Chioma tested positive to the Corona Virus