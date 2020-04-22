Nigeria’s minister of education, Mr Adamu Adamu is expected to be announced as new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. He will be appointed following the death of Abba Kyari. According to an exclusive publication on Sahara Reporters.

Adamu Adamu

Who is Adamu Adamu? Niyitabiti.net gathered that he is one of the closest person to the President and a member the cabal. He is a native of Azare,Katagum in Bauchi state. Adamu is 63 years because official record shows he was born in 1956. He has a masters in journalism from Columbia University,USA. He attended Ahmadu Bello University for his first degree.

The incoming COS to Buhari worked for New Nigerian newspaper in the past.

Why did Buhari appoint Adamu Adamu as Chief of Staff? Sources disclosed that he is regarded as the closest cabinet member to the president. Aside his journalism experience, he is also an accountant. He is also a core loyalist of Buhari and seen as one of the youngest in the President’s cabal, which includes Isa Funtua and Mamman Daura.