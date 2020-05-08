Covid 19 Relief: Imose Cares Foundation put smiles on people with food items

As part of it extensive humanitarian work, Covid 19 Relief Nigeria has embarked on distribution of various food items and personal protective materials for locals in Abuja and Lagos. Covid 19 Relief Nigeria is an initiative established by the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Imose Cares Foundation International (ICFI).

According to Imose Cares Foundation, the initiative designed as an instrument to collaborate and partner with companies and other charity organizations and NGO’s to assist one of Africa’s greatest counties, Nigeria during this pandemic.

GISTMASTER gathered that on the 10th and 11th of April 2020, Covid-19 Relief Nigeria embarked on an outreach to the rural dwellers located at the Kaura community near Games Village, Abuja. The Covid 19 Relief Nigeria provided over 100 hot meals, soft drinks, water, and words of encouragement. The rural dwellers explained the hunger and starvation they have been experiencing through the period of the Covid-19 lock.

On the 29th of April 2020, the company also reached out to Construction workers at Obalende, Lagos Nigeria., who were stranded and unable to go to their homes, living outside or at the construction sites.

Covid 19 Relief Nigeria is an online effort to answer the immediate needs of the poor, the less fortunate, and at-risk Nigerian families especially children. ICFI guiding philosophy for Covid 19 Relief Nigeria is “all hands on deck because food is a necessity not a luxury”. We seek to pool all available resources both at home and in the diaspora to support the organized collective central efforts of the federal government to alleviate the effects of Covid 19 in Nigeria.

Food 360 : FEEDING 1 MILLION FAMILIES EVERY DAY

The lockdown imposed across the country caused close to 80% of vulnerable Nigerians to cut from their daily source of income. Millions of families are hungry and struggling to survive with no avenues of sustainment. Covid-19 Relief Nigeria will solicit food and domestic essentials from individuals and companies in Nigeriato feed one million families every day. Additionally, we will provide hot-meals and cold beverages daily to those on the frontlines such as medical staff at isolation centers, the servicemen and women on the streets ensuring the orders are enforced and those securing vulnerable shops.

PROFESSIONAL COUNSELING/MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

We are seeking for professionals including psychiatrists, psychologists, clinical social workers, certified life coaches to volunteer their time to help set up an online network for people needing professional mental health help due to the emotional toll of the COVID-19 crisis. Sessions would be held over the phone or on over video chat. The initiative is the first move by an NGO in Nigeria to try to address the mental health consequences that have arisen from the COVID-19 crisis.