COVID-19: Share Fact, Not Panic- NCDC

When the times are uncertain and filled with fears and worry, it is normal to want to share as much information with loved ones as you receive. It is important, however, to be wary of sharing information that can be misleading or otherwise increase the fear and panic already being experienced by so many people connected to you. Before you share information, ask yourself the following questions:

1) Where did this message originate from?

2) Does the information tally with information from the World Health Organisation or the NCDC?

3) How will this information affect the person I send this to psychologically?

Some messages can do more harm than good. Please, share only verified information from the NCDC and WHO, to stop the spread of fear, panic and misinformation.