Covid-19:How Juliet Esiri’s Okin Arewa distributes Food,Sanitizers to less privileged in Nigeria

UK based beauty entrepreneur, Juliet Esiri-Oyemomi knows more than making faces of high and mighty in the society glow with her brand of beauty products, she is also good at putting smile on the faces of less privileged in the society through her charity work.

Juliet Esiri-Oyemomi, Founder Okin Arewa Help Initiative. The NGO has supported several families in Nigeria with food items and protection materials durning Covid-19 lockdown.

Okin Arewa help initiative founded by Esiri-Oyemomi has supported several families and individuals with food and personal protection items, especially in Oyo and Lagos states, South-West Nigeria. Most of these families are affected by lockdown imposed by the government to help reduce the spread of the Covid-19 Virus. A lot of them couldn’t afford to eat or buy hand sanitizer to protect then from the pandemic.

Those who know the London Metropolitan University Law graduate disclosed that her passion for the less privileged has been on for years now. In a chat with Gistmaster, she disclosed that she was moved by her travel experience to some of these towns and villages in the past. People need support to protect them from the Covid 19 pandemic. Aside giving them relief materials such as facemask, hand sanitizers, food and drinks; we also sensitize them on right information about the coronavirus.

“The demands for food and relief materials was quite overwhelming but we tried our best”, Juliet said while thanking members of her team such as Greg Simon,Justin Iyochir and Abimbola Florence Agbaje.