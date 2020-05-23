Fasting continues on Saturday, Eid-el-Fitr now Sunday

By Niyi Tabiti: The leadership of Muslims in Nigeria has informed that fasting continues on Saturday. The Eid-el-Fitr or Ramadan break will now be on Sunday. A tweet by the moon sighting committee of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs read “There was no positive sighting report of the Shawwal crescent in Nigeria, tomorrow is 30th Ramadan. An official statement from the Sultanate will be released shortly.

Sultan of Solkoto
Sultan Sokoto, head of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs

