By Niyi Tabiti

New Telegraph newspaper Saturday editor, Waheed Bakare is dead. The journalist passed away after a brief illness that lasted about two weeks.

Bakare, a former staff of Punch Newspaper graduated from University of Ilorin,Kwara state. He was also worked with Comet Newspaper in the past.

Friends and collegues of the journalist have been paying tributes to him for his selfless humanitarian work and commitment to the journalism profession.