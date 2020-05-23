Ope Banwo hosts worship without walls

Founder of The Cyber Embassy of Christ, Dr. Ope Banwo has described his highly anticipated online concert “Worship Without Walls” as a challenge to the devil.

Dr. Banwo stated this in an interview, adding that if the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down churches, it can not take praise and worship from the children of God.

“The pandemic may have temporarily shut down our places of worship offline, but it cannot take praise and worship from our mouths. So, this “Worship Without Walls” event is more like declaring to the devil that nothing can take the praise from believers who are resolved to worship their God.”

“Worship Without Walls” which is making its debut is a 12-hour worship session which will feature over 50 gospel artistes across the world.

Slatted to hold on Saturday, May 31, via http://www. WorshipWithoutWalls.online, the concert will see leading men of God from over forty countries participating.

Top artistes performing at the concert include Mike Abdul,

Monique, Mike Aremu, Essence, KSB and Righteousman.

Also participating are Tosin Bee, Folake Umosen, Evang Chucks Praise Channel, A’Dam, Nene Olayide, Bola Udom, Jerry K, Adam, Minister Ighosa,TY Classical, Minister Anny, lIbitayo Jeje, Noble G and Ayo Vincent.

The “Worship Without Walls” concert has been described as the biggest ever online gospel concert.

Explaining the motivation behind the concert, Dr. Ope Banwo said: “The next battleground for souls is on the internet not in church buildings. Churches across the world are experiencing a decline in attendance while the internet is exploding with people on Sunday mornings. It was a no brainer that instead of whining about people who would rather be browsing online than coming to church, we should be thinking of taking the church to them where they are. It is time to take the whole church online even as we continue to operate physical churches.”

The “Worship Without Walls” concert is an initiative of The Cyber Embassy of Christ, an hundred percent online church with Netvangelism, e-Ministry, e-fellowship and e-discipleship.