Pregnant Access Bank staff slumps after receiving sack letter

A pregnant cashier working with Access Bank Ketu/Ikorodu branch allegedly slumped after she was handed her sack letter, niyitabiti.net gathered. The woman known as Taiwo is one of Access staff affected by the bank’s mass retrenchment of staff.

MD Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe hinted about the sack of staff and pay cut for others.

The 3-months pregnant cashier identified as Taiwo collapsed on Saturday after hearing of her dismissal from Access Bank. Many people blamed the financial institution for donating One Billion Naira when staff have not been sorted.

SR spoke with a colleague of the lady, who collapsed, he was quoted to have said;

“Her name is Taiwo. When she got the news today, she collapsed. There were two of them affected by the mass retrenchment from Ketu/Ikorodu Road branch, as of now. We will get to know more on Monday about others who were affected. The Taiwo lady is about two or three months pregnant.

“When she heard the news, she collapsed. It was friends and family around her that rushed her to the hospital.”

Access bank had announced plans to sack its workers as a result of the negative impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and many of the bank’s staff were said to have gotten their sack sack letters via email over the weekend.