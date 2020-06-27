Access Bank charges disturbing- Customers on twitter.

By on No Comment

By Niyi Tabiti: The backlash from customers of Access Bank over ‘spurious’ charges is making the financial institution trend for the wrong reasons on twitter.

In tweets posted online, Access Bank customers alleged that they get debited any how for stamp duties and several charges, thereby depleting their hard earned money. Some tweets said the 1 Billion donation that Herbert Wigwe led bank made to the Federal Government on Covid-19 is one of the reasons the bank is charging them any how.

Below are some of the tweets

