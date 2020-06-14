Ibidun Ighodalo dies

By Niyi Tabiti

Ibidun Ighodalo is dead. The woman behind the popular Elizabeth R Event died today. She is the wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo. she died in her hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers State at the age of 40.

On what killed Ibidun, sources disclosed that it was cardiac arrest. Gistmaster gathered that before adopting two kids, she went through IVF 11 times. All the processes were not successful.

Ibidun shot into limelight after winning a beauty contest known as FACE OF LUX, organised by Unilever Nigeria. She attended the University of Ilorin before transferring to the University of Lagos. Ifeoma Williams (formerly Miss Ifeoma Njoku) took over from her as Miss Lux.

Pastor Ituah and Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo