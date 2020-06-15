Lagos senator,Bayo Osinowo dies of coronavirus

By Niyi Tabiti: The APC senator representing Lagos East, Bayo Osinowo is dead. News sources disclosed that he died of Corona Virus at a Lagos Hospital. He was 64 years old.

Senator Bayo Osinowo died at the age of 64. He would have been 65 on 28 November 2020.

Gistmaster gathered the death of Senator Osinowo came as a rude shock to many, especially keen followers of recent politicking in the Lagos House of Assembly controversies and allegations of fraud against the speaker, Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa. He was regarded as a major force behind the trouble Obasa is facing in the house of assembly.

The profile of Senator Bayo Osinowo shows that he is originally from Ijebu Ode,Ogun state. He studied Building Technology at the Instito per Geometri, Italy. He also obtained masters degree at Urbaniana University,Rome.

Osinowo returned to Nigeria and worked with Federal ministry of works,Lagos. He was managing director,NITAL International between 1986 and 2003. He was MD Extreme Piling and Construction Company.

Before becoming a senator, Osinowo also known as Pepper was a prominent member in the Lagos House of Assembly. He defeated Senator Ashafa in the primaries and was given the senatorial ticket. The grassroots politician is regarded as one of Engr Rauf Aregbesola Point men in Lagos politics. Peperito was elected four times into the Lagos House of Assembly.