By Niyi Tabiti

Bolaji Tunji, special adviser on media to former Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi has dismissed the story of his death in several online platforms. He described the news are rumour.

Ajimobi,70, is a wealthy businessman and politician. He has been in isolation and taking treatment for Corona Virus at a high profile hospital in Lagos for some weeks now.

Tunji, however called on Nigerians to pray for the Deputy National Chairman of APC