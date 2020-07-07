Magu removed as EFCC Boss

Ibrahim Magu, the chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) has been removed as Acting Chairman of the agency pending the allegation of money laundering,gross insobodination and other charges levelled against him.

Magu, was arrested yesterday in Wuse and taken before a Presidential panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami, a former President of Court of Appeal. The Department of State Security (DSS) whose operatives carried out the operation has since denied that Magu was arrested. EFCC also denied the arrest but Magu spent through night at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).