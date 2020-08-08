Adams Oshiomhole Disgraced Over Assembly Take Over-Edo PDP

Failed Assembly Takeover

…Adams Oshiomhole disgraced. His knees must be removed from Edo people’s neck.

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is pleased to announce that the planned Edo State House of Assembly takeover by Adams Oshiomhole and his gang of marauders has failed and thwarted by Edo people.

Edo people today spoke with one voice. They displayed total commitment and loyalty to constituted authority, the rule of law and democracy as they answered the call to OCCUPY the Assembly complex.

Their action has bloodied the nose of Adams Oshiomhole, APC and their marauding gang who with such impetuousness, attempted to subvert the will of Edo people.

A statement by Chris Nosa Nehikhare,SPS Edo state PDP reads “We congratulate and thank Edo people for their show of love and support for Governor Obaseki and our party.”

We call on all well meaning Edo people to continue to reject APC and their evil plans as was demonstrated today. Edo is indeed Resetting! From this moment, united and determined, we will go forward together, dedicated to the ultimate and undeniable greatness of Edo state.

We call on the security agencies to be vigilant and pro-active. This is not a time for our Police, DSS and other security agencies to allow themselves to be used to perpetuate any agenda that will lead to chaos and cause mayhem. Threats to Democracy must be quenched without equivocation and those involved whether directly or remotely must be flushed out and dealt with. No one is above the law.

We also call on Mr President to call the marauding gang led by his disgraced and sacked Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to order. His utterances have been provocative and inciting. Adams Oshiomhole is a threat to Edo security and Nigeria’s democracy. He should be adviced to retrace his step.

Mr Adams Oshiomhole

My fellow Edo people, the tide has been running against freedom. We must, and we shall, return to proven ways. We must, and we shall, set the tide running again in the cause of freedom. And this party and Government with its every action, every word, every breath, and every heartbeat, has but a single resolve, and that is freedom – freedom made orderly for Edo State by our constitutional government and freedom from self appointed godfathers !

We understand freedom. We have earned it, we have lived for it, and we have died for it. Edo State and its people are freedom’s model in a searching world. We can be freedom’s missionaries in a doubting Nation.

Adams Oshiomhole and APC’s knees must be removed from our neck. On September 19, do it with your PVC. Vote PDP.