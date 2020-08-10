BBN: Dorathy confessed she wanted BrightO to kiss her

Things are getting more serious and heated as the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 edition enters into its 4th week.

One of the most popular housemates in the house Dora is taking viewers by surprise after she seemed to be taking a sudden interest in BrightO, who is being considered as the AMEBO of the house.

In this video, Dora could be heard telling Bright the kiss she wanted from him during the Saturday night party was real and it wasn’t because she was drunk.

She stated that she felt offended BrightO denied her that kiss that moment she wanted it.

BrightO had actually thought she was drunk and felt he wasn’t worthy of locking lips with the endowed female housemate.

Well, this might definitely be a game plan by Dora to get at Ozo who of course isn’t certain of who he actually wants to set sail with in the house, between Nengi and Dora.

BrightO on the other hand might as well capitalize on this union to get more fans to himself as he is gradually becoming the fans favorite over his don’t-care attitudes towards activities in the house.