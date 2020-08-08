Senator Buruji Kashamu is dead. The PDP chieftain died of Coronavirus at the age of 62. According to Senator Ben Murray Bruce who broke the news on twitter, Kashamu died at the First Cardiology Consultant Hospital in Lagos.

Senator Buruji Kashamu

Aside Kashamu, niyitabiti.net gathered that President Buhari’s former Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari also died at the same hospital. Sources disclosed that the wealthy politician, who contested last guber election in Ogun state, will be greatly missed for his generosity. Other prominent Nigerians who have died of Covid 19 in recent times include former Governor of Oyo State,Senator Isiaka Ajimobi.

Kashamu’s biography shows, he was a native of Ijebu Igbo in Ogun state. He was born in 1958. He was elected senator representing the people in Ogun East on the platform of PDP. He later contested governorship election on a joint ticket with for President Good luck Jonathan Spokesman, Dr Reuben Abati.

Kashamu’s net worth has not been accurately estimated but he is known to have businesses, which includes hotels, lotto, property and oil.