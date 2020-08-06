Femi Adesina protest to ChannelsTV for pairing him with #RevolutionNow lawyer

Oga Femi Adesina protested against Channels TV on Thursday, following exchange of words with a lawyer; Tope Akinyode over #RevolutionNow protests that took place in various parts of Nigeria. The latter is the National President of Revolutionary Lawyers Forum.

A visibly angry Adesina said henceforth, the TV station should inform him ahead about person they will be pairing him with on their programme. This will make him consider whether he will be interested or not.

Adesina, the spokesperson of Nigerian leader, President Mohammadu Buhari had used words such as the irascible and irrational to described Akinyode, while both were guests of Channels TV’s daily Sunrise Programme.

Adesina said “A revolution is always a mass thing, not a sprinkle of young boys and girls you saw yesterday in different parts of the country. I think it was just a funny thing to call it a revolution protest.”

He further described the Revolution Now as total irritation and that some people are out to cause irritation in the country.

In his response, Akinyode said Adesina has a shallow understanding of the meaning and understanding of how a revolution works despite being a veteran journalist.

The lawyer condemned the serial attacks on peaceful protesters by the police, soldiers and secret service.

