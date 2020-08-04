Ka3na denies making love to Praise in Big Brother House #BBN2020

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has denied having sex with having sex with fellow housemate, Praise. K3na was the first housemate to be evicted in the BBN 2020 lockdown edition.

A video emerged last week of Ka3na and Praise having sex in the house. The lovemaking was so intense that next morning k3na was seen using her leg to kick back her underwear, which was obviously removed.

However, Ka3na insisted that they never had sex in the house.

Speaking with Beats FM, the mother of three said they were only cuddling aggressively.

“There was no sexual intercourse whatsoever. You saw what you saw on the screen, but I was live in the house, and yeah, nothing happened,” she said.

We believe her…what about you?