Our Dream Edo State is Possible, Captain Okunbo Tells Citizens Ahead of Polls

Business mogul and Edo State leader, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, has stated that an Edo State of the dreams of all it’s citizens is possible once again called on all sons and daughters of the state to ensure a hitch-free governorship election in the state come next month.

Speaking in his Abuja office, Okunbo said the only home he knows and will always cherish is Edo State; adding that a free and violence-free election is the least the state is owed by her citizens.

Captain Hosa Okunbo

“I love my state and will always would like her progress which can only be guaranteed by capable and responsible leadership and that is what I want Edo citizens to ensure they use their votes to ensure come September 19th,” Okunbo said.

He added that he would like to retire home one day and eat a delicacy his grandmother brought him up woth.

“I would like to eat roasted yam with palm oil; which was the delicacy my grandmother brought me up with. Then I can tie my wrapper and go to the palace and make my king laugh,” he added.

On attacks on his person by some disgurntled elements, Captain Okunbo said he has chosen to rise above the fray and remain a father to all. He added that as a father to all, he won’t be bantering words with those he is supposed to be leading.

“I am a like a city set on the mountain which can not be hidden and which will always attract admirers and some foes as well. That is natural. Therefore, you cannot be going into gutters with pigs for any reason. I am above that. This is no grandstanding but a reflection of my person,” the international businessman explained.

“Like I said in my video last week, we have to ensure that we change the mindset of our teeming youths from negativism to positivsim. And there is no way we can do that in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony. Some of us have chosen to rise beyond this and build a nation instead of destroying it,” Okunbo said.