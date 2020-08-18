Sowore: They resume international flights because of their kids schooling abroad

Sahara Reporters Publisher, Mr Omoyele Sowore has declared that International flights is resuming in Nigeria because children of top government officials are due to resume school abroad this September.

Sowore said “They are happy to announce commencement of international flights because it is time for their children/wards to return to schools abroad, September is the resumption date for most schools abroad! Nobody is willing or happy to reopen schools here. #Theydontcareaboutus #RevolutionNow.”

Nigeria’s minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika announced that Federal Government has approved the resumption of International flights from August 29.