UNILAG VC Removal:ASUU battles Babalakin,Others

Following the removal of Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe;members of Academic Staff Union (ASSU) are set for a showdown with Dr Wale Babalakin and other members of the governing council of the institution

Dr Dele Ashiru, the Chairman of Unilag ASUU branch said it members are against the removal of the VC. He said Babalakin was the arrow head of the plot.

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe

Professor has been removed following allegations of misappropriation of funds. The announcement was made by Unilag governing council after voting him out at a meeting held inside the National Universities Commission,Abuja.

A new Vice Chancellor in acting capacity has been appointed for Unilag. He is Professor Theophilus Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences.