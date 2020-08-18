Why UKenny Latest Video “Omo Yen Bad” is the rave of the moment

UKenny is one of the promising Nigerian musicians making waves at the moment, no wonder the teaser video for his latest song “Omo Yen Bad” is highly commended by music lovers.Don’t be shocked if UKenny work his way to maga stardom like Davido,Wizkid,Burna Boy and Phyno soon.

Udoh I.S Kenneth with stage name Ukenny is a rising, promising and aspiring music artiste from West Africa Nigeria, based in London United Kingdom, He started doing music at the age of 7. The first song he ever Recorded was ”Mama”, He has been busy recording songs ever since then, and he has collaborated with some Nigerian, Sierra leonean and Ghanaian artiste. Ukenny is a versatile music artiste/song writer/composer and a model.

Ukenny who is originally from the South-South region of Nigeria was born in Lagos Island Nigeria, he grew up in Mushin, Surulere environs.

He attended Euba boys’ secondary school, Mushin Lagos in 1999 for his secondary education. And furthered with his tertiary education by attending University of Calabar where he studied History and International studies.

UKenny

Ukenny moved to the UK afterwards where he earned a BA in Diplomacy and International Relations at London Metropolitan University, England United Kingdom (2018).

He is currently based in London United Kingdom and Lagos Nigeria

How his music career started: He was part of a church choir where he learnt the basic rudiments of music.He started recording music in 2003 at dolphin studios Surulere Lagos Nigeria.

Producers worked with include: Lorddsky, Kainawa Artist, Bmystireo, Olly jay, OY Productions, Omololu, Sergio Marcelo (Cameroun), flexy bone and Future Samuel (Nigeria) Dangiggy (former Kennis music sound engineer), D.bazz (former little fish records producer) & Biggy D (Lagos, Nigeria).

His first song ”MaMa” features the likes of Pasto Goody Goody and C mioni.

His latest hit Singles ”OmO yen BAD” is an Afrobeat/Afrofusion music and it is a must dance track to spice up your party produced by Lorrdsky.

The video was shot, filmed and directed by DMA Simplicity and co-directed by Funmzie.

Shoot location: St Mary’s Island, Medway Kent United Kingdom.

OmO yen Bad simply means when a lady is beautiful and intelligent with a beautiful features or physique. That make one say dam that girl, Lady or Woman is drop dead gorgeous, Sexy, hot, spotless, makes head turn, beautiful in and out.

Ukenny have got two other videos to his credit Eya Adaba and Bumba.

