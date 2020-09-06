Captain Okunbo: I’m Supporting Ize-Iyamu for the Betterment of Edo State

Elder statesman of Edo State and business mogul, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, has stated that he is supporting the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the coming governorship election in his native Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, because he has seen him to be a honest man, contented and also someone that would promote agriculture and positively engage the teeming youths of the state if elected into office.

In a no-holds barred interactive session with senior editor in Abuja on Saturday, Captain Okunbo said he is a stakeholder in Edo State and the progress of the state is very paramount to him. He added that just like the market woman who sells pepper and tomatoes in the market is a stakeholder and her choice should be respected, he said he would want his own choice to be respected and that choice come September 19 this month would be Ize-Iyamu.

“I have seen his (Ize-Iyamu’s) blueprint and I can see that he knew what he would do with the mandate Edo State people are going to give him,” Captain Hosa stated.

“He has been a farmer all along and I so much cherish that. I am into farming too and I want to tell you that one goldmine Nigeria has not explored for the betterment of our people is agriculture. And I think being a pastor and farmer, Ize-Iyamu is in the right position harness the framing potentials of the state.”

When asked if he was bankrolling Ize-Iyamu’s election and if he expected anything in return, Captain Okunbo laughed said what be was doing in his native Edo State is like a humanitarian service.

“I always tell people that I am a ‘Red Cross’ as far as this election is concerned. All I am doing is for the progress of the state and I see in Ize-Iyamu someone who can move the state forward. I am not a politician and you can quote me: I will never go to Ize-Iyamu as governor to tell him how much I spent and he should pay me back. Quote me again, I would never do that,” Okunbo stated.

He added that Edo State deserved whatever sacrifice he could make to bring good governance back into the atate after what he described as four years of perpetually pushing the state into debts.