Fani Kayode marriage crumbles as wife moves out of matrimonial home

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode and wife, Precious Chikwendu are separated.

The story was based on domestic violence.

According to the report, the former minister and his wife have parted ways for a month now.

Before marrying Precious in 2014, Fani Kayode ex wives are Saratu Atta(1987-1990), a daughter of a former Governor of Kwara State.Yemisi Wada (formerly Adeniji) was his second wife and it lasted between 1991 and 1995. The third woman marriage was with Regina Amonoo in 1997.

They have also unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted every single post that has to do with each other on their Instagram pages.

It is also alleged that the former minister has left his ex-wife penniless as he has frozen her account and also retrieved every expensive thing he ever bought for her and also took custody of their children.

The couple, who are parents to four sons, including a set of two-year-old triplets, have been married since 2014.

However, on Wednesday news broke out that the marriage broke down irretrievably due to a health challenge which Ms Chikwendu has been trying to manage since they became a couple.

According to Premium Times, the health issue posed a serious challenge and the couple later became estranged.

Alongside other unprintable reasons, she also claimed that they had countless disagreements over ‘‘unapproved outings.’’

A close family source spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said, ‘‘Snowwhite was fond of going out without Fani-Kayode’s permission and he could no longer tolerate it.”

The source also denied reports that the union broke down due to domestic violence allegedly meted out to the ex-beauty queen by the ex- former minister.

Chikwendu’s uncle, Okey Onyemachi, also debunked some allegations making the rounds.

He said, ‘‘I never witnessed any domestic violence incident but I am aware that they are separated and are not staying together as we speak, but reports of domestic violence are very funny and malicious.”