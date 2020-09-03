From Bariga to Beeriga:Enjoyment in Lagos Waterways

By Niyi Tabiti: Welcome to Bariga Jetty in Lagos,Nigeria. If you remember Ocean View Restaurant in those days in Victoria Island, this is the mainland replica. This one is BarigaView!

From assorted fish pepper soup, live band and natural breeze to help you calm down from the fuel hike and tension of Edo and Ondo election. You get the full package here.

“The way lockdown is going down, the bar will resume big time very soon”, a worker there told Gistmaster.

Every year, we have bars springing up here and there. Some people even turn their living rooms to beer parlour in the morning and sleep there at night. That is why it is called “Beer Parlour”

It was common in places such as Ebute Metta and Lagos Island.