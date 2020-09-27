How Laycon won Big Brother Naija 2020

By Niyi Tabiti:Laycon Olamilekan Agbeleshe, 26 year old rapper/singer is the winner of Big Brother Naija 2020 lockdown edition. He won with two other housemates, Dorathy and Nengi taking second and third positions respectively. Laycon studied philosophy at the University of Lagos.

According to Gistmaster,Laycon was despised, rejected, seen as the thinnest,the smallest and from the poorest background BUT he turned out the smartest and the G.OA.T (Greatest Of All Times) in the Big Brother Naija.

20 Housemates were admitted into the Big Brother Naija house on 19 July 2020. The finalists spend a total of 70 days.