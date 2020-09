By Niyi Tabiti:Godwin Obaseki has been declared winner of the Governorship election in Edo state by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obaseki of PDP defeated Pastor Ize-Iyamu of APC and other Governorship candiditates in the election that took place yesterday all over Edo state.

Obaseki

In spite of former Governor Adam Oshiomole support for Ize-Iyamu, the PDP won.