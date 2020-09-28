Lagos commissioner of police weds billionaire in Banana Island

Connect on Linked in

Lagos State commissioner of police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu on Saturday got married to businesswoman and socialite Princess Folashade Omotade at a ceremony on Banana Island.

The Nikkah was attended by close family and friends.

Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos commissioner of police and his new wife,Billionaire businesswoman, Mrs Omofade

Juju singer Sir Shina Peters entertained guests with Gbenga Adeyinka serving as master of ceremonies.

Ovation publisher and friend of the bride Dele Momodu was also in attendance as, shares pictures from the colorful wedding on his Instagram page.

Odumosu, 58, was appointed Lagos CP in November 2019.

This is not his first marriage.

His bride, also 58, was previously married to Olaseni Omotade, a federal permanent secretary who died in the Bellview Airlines Flight 210 crash on October 22, 2005 in Lisa Village, Ogun State.

Her first child Olajumoke got married to Malachi Agoro in Lagos in January 2020.

Source : Ovation International