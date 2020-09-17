Veteran actor, Jimoh Aliu dead at 81

Veteran theatre practitioner, Chief Jimoh Aliu popularly known as Aworo is dead.Aliu died on Thursday during a brief illness at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, aged 81.

Jimoh Aliu

A source and close associate of the late theatre practitioner said, “The corpse of the deceased would be moved to his residence at Adebayo area in Ado-Ekiti before being taken to his hometown, Okemesi Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state, where he would be buried tomorrow.”

Aliu, who was working on five movie projects expected to feature top Nollywood actors, died while producing the first one titled, ‘Olowo Ite’.

The theatre practitioner, who was born in Okemesi-Ekiti, began his acting career in 1959 after joining Akin Ogungbe Theatre Group.

He left the theatre group in 1966 to form his own troupe, Jimoh Aliu Concert Party.

He had produced and featured in various Yoruba movies including Arelu, Yanpan Yarin, and Fopomoyo.

He was a former President of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners.

