Court convict Obanikoro’s baby mama of forgery

Ms Olaide Ibrahim, who has child with former Minster of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, was on Friday convicted of forgery in the property dispute between her and her estranged lover, the Director General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu

Olaide, a director in Lagos State Office of Civic Engagement and Osanyitolu are in dispute over N45m property at No. 1, Baba Yusuf Close, Alausa, Lagos.

She claimed ownership on the ground that he gifted her when the going was good between them, producing alleged documentary evidence and refused to relinquish possession.

Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of the Lagos State High Court ruled in favour of the LASEMA boss, ordered Olaide to return it to him and faulted the document she paraded.

His word, “The offence of forgery is established beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution.

“There was no valid marriage between the defendant and the complainant and consent was not granted by the complainant to the defendant; there was forcible entry.

“The keys to the property were not voluntarily granted to the defendant; the prosecution has proven the offence of forcible entry beyond reasonable doubt