UBA GMD says Excellent Service Delivery key to Customer Satisfaction

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kennedy Uzoka, has said that excellent service delivery is a key ingredient towards ensuring customer satisfaction.

The GMD said this in a message to mark the commemoration of the 2020 edition of the Customer Service Week, and took time out to appreciate the staff who have worked tirelessly towards satisfying their customers, and urged them not to rest on their oars.

The Customer Service Week, which is celebrated annually all over the world, recognises the importance of customer service and seeks to show appreciation to the staff who serve and support customers with the highest degree of care and professionalism.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is ‘Dream Team’ and embodies the core values of the bank – the 3Es which stand for Excellence, Enterprise, and Execution which is achievable when an institution genuinely cares about the customers.

While emphasising the need for continuous excellent service delivery to customers, specifically appreciated the staff who have worked tirelessly to impress customers and urged them not to rest on their oars.

He said, “Now more than ever, we have discovered things that truly matter, and it has taken the utmost dedication and commitment of all of us to stay resilient even when it seemed like everything was falling apart.

“From colleagues who had to show up at work to make sure our services continued to run, to staff who worked remotely, delivering excellent service to the best of their ability, it has taken great grit to get us here today. It is commendable to see the power of people committed to succeeding.

“As we celebrate this year’s Customer Service Week, I would like to express my gratitude to you all for the journey so far. Most especially, I would like us to keep focused on and dedicated to delivering excellence to our customers who have stayed loyal to the the team. They are the real MVPs that keep us going strong ” Uzoka noted.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-one million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries.

With presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services.

–Gistmaster