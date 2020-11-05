All eyes on Joe Biden: What you need to know

All eyes is now focused towards, Joe Biden as American count election results. Biden, who is likely to be winner of the 2020 US presidential election is gathering momentum as incumbent President , Donald J Trump continue to lick with threat of going to the supreme court.

Joe Biden

Here is a glimpse into the profile or biography of Joe Biden. According to information compiled by Niyi Tabiti.

Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on 20 November 1942. That means he is 77 year old and a his zodiac sign is Scorpio. He married Jill in 1977. By the way, the incoming first lady is 69 years old. she studied education at the University of Delaware and Villanova University.

Before his marriage to Jill, Bidden was married to Neila Hunter. She was older than Joe with some months. She died in a bus crash with her baby in 1972. They got married in 1966.

Biden has three children namely Joseph Beau, Robert Hunter and Ashley.

Biden served as Vice President of United States under the Obama Administration between 2009-2017. He served two terms with President Barack Obama.

Biden was elected Senator of Delaware between 1977 and 2009. That means he served as senator for all of 32 years. Prior to his journey in the US senate, he was a member of New Castle County Council (1970-1972).