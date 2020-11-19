Fajana escapes police arrest as Government clamps down on EndSARS Protesters,Sponsors in Nigeria

One of the front runners of #EndSARS protest in Nigeria, Toyin Fajana narrowly escaped getting flagged at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on his way to the United States. The incident happened the same evening Modupe Odele, a known figure in the protest was turned back at the airport and her passport seized by security operatives. State Security and Immigration officials said they acted based on “instructions from above”.

Fajana and another Protester at Lekki Tollgate, venue of the massive protest that was disrupted as military officers opened fire on peaceful protesters.

Fajana and members of his New Nigeria Summit Advocacy group joined millions of Nigerian youths at various protest locations, including the Lekki Protest ground against police brutality, oppression, corruption and maladministration of resources by the government. He is alleged to have being a key player in planning and advisory capacity in ensuring the effectiveness of the organised civil disobedience.

They were eventually dispersed when the military started shooting at unarmed protesters. The incident has been widely condemned by various human rights organizations and the diplomatic community.

Activist and entertainer, DJ Switch, now in Canada, with reports that she has been granted asylum or diplomatic protection from Nigeria government following her live report and testimony exposing what happened when Nigeria Army shot sporadically into peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.

Sources disclosed the security agents are still conducting search and arrests of most people perceived to have led the EndSARS protest against police brutality, extra judicial killings and corruption in government.

Another Activist, Eromosele Adene has been arrested and transported to Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power. His lawyer, Mbasekei Obono said his client is a victim of disorganised political system. He was arrested and kept in detention without charges. He was later transported to Force Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Abuja. Till now, they are still battling to secure his release. Many others are still being targetted by the government and others also in different holding cells.