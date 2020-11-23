Fraud:Access Bank IT Staff hack into Delta State payroll,pleads guilty to charges

A staff of Access Bank Plc, Onus Osagie Amahian has pleaded guilty before a Delta State High Court. Osagie used his knowledge and position as an IT officer to insert names and salary into the payroll of Delta State Government domicile in Access Bank to perpetuate the fraud. He was paying money into the accounts before he was investigated and arrested.

Herbert Wigwe,MD Access Bank

It took three months for the bubble to burst and by that time, Osagie had defrauded the Delta State Government of N9.344 million. That was between August and Octobe 2011. Osagie was a staff of the Asaba branch of Access Bank Plc.

Part of the charges against him reads “that you Onus Osagie Amahian on or about the 26th day of August, 2011 at Access Bank Branch Asaba within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did make false entry by purportedly transferring the sum of N450,942 out of Delta State government payroll ( NEFT / DTSG/ TCO/ ACC) in Access Bank Plc branch Asaba into access bank account number : 0009564039 operated by Osagie Blessing knowing same to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(2)(C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 of the Revised Edition (Law’s of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and punishable under Section 1(2) of the same Act”.

Upon arraignment the defendant pleaded guilty to the 25 count charge prompting the prosecution counsel, F.O. Dibang to ask the court to convict and sentence him accordingly. He also prayed the court that the defendant make restitution to the victim of the crime. However, the defence counsel pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as her client had become remorseful for his action and has been in prison custody for sometime

He was thus convicted on all counts.

Monday, 30 November, 2020 will be the judgment day for Osagie as Justice T. B. Adegoke is set to sentence him in accordance with the dictates of the law.